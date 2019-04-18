New Jersey DL Isaiah Raikes set to narrow down list very soon
Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes has been busy this spring visiting programs who have offered him a scholarship. He’s visited the likes of Rutgers, Penn State, Virginia ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news