Tonight will be a first for the Rutgers wrestling program. At approximately 8 pm EST, Rutgers sophomore Nick Suriano will wrestle for a national title in the 125-pound division. He will face Iowa freshman Spencer Lee, who is slotted as the No.3 seed.
Last night, Suriano, who is a No.4 seed, defeated top-seeded Darian Cruz of Lehigh by a final of 2-0. In four NCAA Tournament matches thus far, Suriano has not been scored upon.
Tonight's match can be viewed on ESPN2.
Here is a look at Suriano speaking about his win, courtesy of Rutgers Communications.
PRESSER: Nick Suriano meets the national media after tonight's semifinal win over No. 1 Darian Cruz. pic.twitter.com/g3l8abdV0G— Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) March 17, 2018
|Round
|Opponent
|Result
|
Opening
|
JR Wert (Rider)
|
W-Tech Fall, 17-0 (4:45)
|
Second Round
|
No. 13 Zeke Moisey (West Virginia)
|
W-Fall (2:58)
|
Quarterfinals
|
No. 12 Louie Hayes (Virginia)
|
W- Major, 8-0
|
Semifinals
|
No. 1 Darian Cruz (Lehigh)
|
W-Decision, 2-0