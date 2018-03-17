Tonight will be a first for the Rutgers wrestling program. At approximately 8 pm EST, Rutgers sophomore Nick Suriano will wrestle for a national title in the 125-pound division. He will face Iowa freshman Spencer Lee, who is slotted as the No.3 seed.

Last night, Suriano, who is a No.4 seed, defeated top-seeded Darian Cruz of Lehigh by a final of 2-0. In four NCAA Tournament matches thus far, Suriano has not been scored upon.

Tonight's match can be viewed on ESPN2.

Here is a look at Suriano speaking about his win, courtesy of Rutgers Communications.