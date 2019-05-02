News More News
NFL beat writers grade Rutgers Football's newest draft picks

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

This past weekend, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights had two players taken in the 2019 NFL Draft as safety Saquan Hampton and cornerback Blessuan Austin both heard their names called.

Hampton was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round with the 177th pick, while Austin was also selected in the sixth round by the New York Jets with the 196th pick. This was the first time the Scarlet Knights had multiple defensive backs drafted in the same year since 2013, when Duron Harmon, Logan Ryan and Marcus Cooper were selected in the NFL draft.

Below, we take a look at where most of the media covering the Saints and Jets rank their newest pickups from Rutgers.

SAQUAN HAMPTON -- ROUND 6, PICK NO. 177 (Matt Carroll - TheKnightReport.Net)

CHRIS TRAPASSO OF CBSSPORTS.COM

WALTERFOOTBALL.COM

MIKE TAINER OF BLEACHER REPORT

JON SIGLER OF USA TODAY

JEFF DUNCAN OF EXPO.NOLA.COM

BLESSUAN AUSTIN -- ROUND 6, PICK NO. 196 (Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net)

DAN PARR OF NFL.COM RANKS AUSTIN THE AFC EAST'S BIGGEST SLEEPER

ANDY VASQUEZ OF NORTH JERSEY RECORD

JAMES CUNNINGHAM OF THEJETPRESS.COM

RALPH VACCHIANO OF SNY.TV

RICH CIMINI OF ESPN.COM

{{ article.author_name }}