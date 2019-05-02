This past weekend, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights had two players taken in the 2019 NFL Draft as safety Saquan Hampton and cornerback Blessuan Austin both heard their names called.

Hampton was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round with the 177th pick, while Austin was also selected in the sixth round by the New York Jets with the 196th pick. This was the first time the Scarlet Knights had multiple defensive backs drafted in the same year since 2013, when Duron Harmon, Logan Ryan and Marcus Cooper were selected in the NFL draft.



Below, we take a look at where most of the media covering the Saints and Jets rank their newest pickups from Rutgers.