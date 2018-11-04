Rutgers wrestling kicked off their season with three decisive victories today in the RAC. The Scarlet Knights took on the Centenary Cyclones, Fresno State Bulldogs, and Johnson & Wales Wildcats. The Knights won all three duals in dominant fashion, beating all three teams by a combined score of 116-14 The quad gave Rutgers fans a glimpse of the lineup, which looked strong, but has its holes.

Coach Goodale certainly was impressed with his team. The eleventh-year head coach attributes the successful start of the season to preparation. “I love the way we prepared. Hour weigh-in, down to weight. We wrestled hard, we just need to get better in some spots. It was a good first day, and we’ll build off of it”.

When asked about what stuck out about today, Goodale immediately pointed to freshman, Stephan Glasgow, saying “Steph Glasgow beating Martino, that was huge for him, it was good for the weight”. The 165 – lb newcomer went 3-0 on the day, with two of those wins being bonus point victories. Glasgow did not show any growing pains, and he was happy to be back after an absence from competing.

“I was out for about 18 months, and I finally got back on the mat, and went 3-0, so I’m feeling good”, said the Bound Brook native on his return. Although he looked comfortable, Glasgow admitted he noticed a difference with the collegiate style, stating, “This is completely different. No take downs are easy. You just train yourself to keep pushing, and convince yourself you’ll eventually break the guy”.

One spot in the lineup that did not look as well adjusted was in 197-lbs. Freshman, Max Wright, and returning NCAA qualifier, Matt Correnti, both were given opportunities to perform on Saturday. Correnti was originally slated to be the starter, until Wright beat him in the non-public wrestle-offs, but the weight class is not 100% Wright’s just yet. Wright wrestled two bouts, while Correnti saw action in his lone match against Fresno State. Although both wrestlers were undefeated on the day, neither one stood out as the clear-cut favorite to win the starting position.

“I didn’t feel good about the first match”, Goodale said about Wright’s 8-4 decision over Ettini Udott, of Centenary. “I felt Max was really nervous, and I just felt kind of comfortable with Correnti, and that’s why I made that decision”, Goodale claimed about the decision to go with Correnti against Danny Salas, of Fresno State.

“No one separated themselves. They’re both going to Princeton tomorrow, they’re both going to compete, they’ll both go next week, and we’ll figure it out”. Both Wright and Correnti will compete today at the Princeton Open, where if they cross paths in the bracket, it could have implications on who the starter is moving forward.