New Rankings Release: Initial 2024 rankings revealed

THE TOP DOG – Naasir Cunningham

The No. 1 player in the class of 2024, Cunningham suits the modern game. He comes equipped with incredible ball skills for a player with a 6-foot-7 frame. Add in his athleticism, ability to play above the rim and the fact that he’s able to knock down 3-pointers with some consistency, and it’s no wonder he’s landed at the top of this list. Cunningham has the size and dexterity to defend multiple positions and already impacts games on the glass despite being nowhere near his peak from a strength standpoint. EARLY RECRUITMENT: Rutgers, TCU, LSU, Maryland, Creighton, St. John’s and others have already offered. Expect blueblood programs to get involved down the road should he continue to develop.

*****

PUSHING FOR THE TOP SPOT – Bryson Tucker

Tucker checks in at No. 3 in the rankings, but he was discussed at length for the top spot and will continue to be in the future. Our Jamie Shaw is as big a Tucker proponent as there is, and it’s easy to see why. Tucker stands 6-foot-6 as a sophomore and brings a high basketball IQ along with Division I bloodlines to the table. A gifted passer in addition to being a scorer, Tucker impacts games in multiple ways. He possesses the tools to seize the No. 1 spot and will have every opportunity to do so in the years ahead. EARLY RECRUITMENT: Tucker’s father played for NC State and George Mason, which seems like an important fact to know when you consider George Mason has already offered. That said, this recruitment will be crowded. While not impossible, it’s difficult to imagine the Patriots standing toe-to-toe with some of the heavy hitters that will be in pursuit. Georgetown, Maryland, LSU and Illinois are among those already in the mix.

*****

TOP POINT GUARD – Johnuel “Boogie” Fland

The top-ranked point guard, Fland is already squarely on the radar of major programs, and he’s shown the reasons why each time we’ve seen him in action. Fland already stands 6-foot-2 and carries a wingspan that allows him to play even larger than that. He’s a gifted distributor and rebounds well positionally. Fland possesses the size and quickness to get by his man and break down defenses. He’ll also be as battle-tested as prospects come, as he plays high school ball for New York-based powerhouse Archbishop Stepinac and runs with the famed PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit in the summers. EARLY RECRUITMENT: Word has long been out on Fland, who already holds offers from Maryland, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, UCLA and others. He can legitimately play either guard spot, which will make him attractive to a number of big-name programs down the road.

*****

MAJOR UPSIDE – Jayden Williams

The title of “highest-ranked big man” belongs to newly minted five-star power forward Jayden Williams of Georgia’s Brookwood High School, but the 6-foot-9 bully is more than a bruiser. Williams runs the court incredibly well for his size and handles the ball relatively well to boot. He’s proven able to score from the inside and the perimeter at a decent clip despite still being a little raw from a post-move standpoint. He has nearly every tool a coach wants and should develop into a hyper-versatile prospect capable of presenting matchup nightmares. Our Dan McDonald has compared his game with that of a young Jabari Smith. EARLY RECRUITMENT: Georgia Tech, Xavier and Albany have already entered the fray. There’s plenty more in store, however, as Williams doesn't lack exposure while playing his summers with the Atlanta Celtics on the adidas 3SSB circuit.

*****

BLOODLINES – Karter Knox