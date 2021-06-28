New England G Chase Ross earns Rutgers Basketball offer after strong camp
On Monday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball sent out a new offer in the class of 2022 in combo guard Chase Ross out of Cushing Academy up in Massachusetts. The 6-foot-4 guard spoke with The Knight Repo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news