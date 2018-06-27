Nelms Still Hearing From Two Schools Despite Pitt Commitment
Earlier this month Pittsburgh landed a commitment from West Orange High School (NJ) defensive end Bryce Nelms while he was on an official visit to campus. Despite his commitment to the Panthers, th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news