It is that time of the year – three of arguably the best and most exciting days in college sports. The 2022 – 23 wrestling season will conclude this weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the 33 best wrestlers at each weight class will battle for the right to be named an NCAA National Champion. Despite a disappointing first day at the Big Ten tournament, Rutgers wrestling was able to rally back on the second day of the tournament to get five place winners on the Big Ten podium. True freshman Brian Soldano finished in 6th Place at 184-lbs, while Dean Peterson (125) and Jackson Turley (174) finished in 7th, as Joey Heilmann (133) and Boone McDermott (HWT) finished 8th. In addition to the five place winners, Tony White (149) and Andrew Clark (157) were able to punch their tickets to Tulsa with automatic bids. The seven qualifiers extends a nine-year streak of Rutgers wrestling sending five or more wrestlers to the big dance, and it is the second year in a row where Rutgers will have seven wrestlers at the National Tournament. As we are just one day away from the first whistle, TKR has everything you need to be up-to-speed on Rutgers wrestling’s seven national qualifiers, their path’s to the podium, and anything else you need to know about the 2023 NCAA National Tournament. Let’s take a look at where the seven Scarlet Knights stand in their brackets!

THE SCHEDULE....

Thursday, March 16 Session 1 – 12:00 PM (Pigtails & Round of 32) Session 2 – 7:00 PM (Pre-Quarters & Consolation Pigtail & Round 1) Friday, March 17 Session 3 – 12:00 PM (Quarterfinals & Consolation Rounds 2 & 3) Session 4 – 8:00 PM (Semifinals, Bloodround & Consi-Quarters) Saturday, March 18 Session 5 – 11:00 AM (Consi-Semis & Medal Matches) Session 6 – 7:00 PM (Championship Finals)

THE SCARLET KNIGHTS....

Dean Peterson Weight: 125 Record: 22 – 9 Big Ten Placement: 7th Previous Appearances: N/A Seed: 13th The Top Seed: Spencer Lee (Iowa) The Contenders: Patrick Glory (Princeton), Liam Cronin (Nebraska) Opening Round Match: No. 20 Jarrett Trombley (NCST) The Skinny: With a returning NCAA qualifier at the weight class, it was uncertain if “Mean” Dean would be in the starting lineup this year. In the first half of the season, Peterson split time with Dylan Shawver, but as Rutgers got closer towards the conference schedule, it was clear Peterson would be the man for the job at 125-lbs. Peterson had a quality season for the Scarlet Knights, only dropping nine matches on the year, with most of those losses being to national qualifiers and/or former All-Americans. Peterson comes in as the 13th seed, with a very winnable matchup to kick things off. If Peterson can defeat NC State’s Jarrett Trobley in the opening round, he will likely run into Purdue’s Matt Ramos. Ramos pinned Peterson at the Big Ten tournament, after scoring three takedowns on Peterson. If Peterson loses to Ramos, he will have a difficult path to the blood round. There is a monkey wrench in this bracket, with four-time National qualifier and former All-American, Killian Cardinale, being at the 28th seed. Cardinale will open up with Appalachian State’s Caleb Smith, who is seeded fifth. The winner of Cardinale/Smtih will likely see Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern. The loser of Cardinale/Smith vs. DeAugustino will fall to Peterson in the wrestlebacks. Peterson did not wrestle Smith or Cardinale this year, but did lose a narrow 3 – 2 match to DeAugustino at the Jersey Mike’s Arena in Rutgers dual with Northwestern. If Peterson does manage to get through the pre-quarter loser of the aforementioned trio, he will likely run into either Brandon Kaylor (OSU) or Brandon Courtney (ASU) in the blood round. Peterson did not wrestle Courtney this year, but did drop a 3 – 2 decision to Kaylor at the Roadrunner Open. Does the Scarlet Knight Place?: No – Dean Peterson has All-American talent, but his path to the podium is a difficult one. I would like his odds a lot better if he can get past Ramos. However, the more likely scenario of having to beat either Cardinale, Smith, or DeAugustino, and then later seeing Kaylor or Courtney in the blood round, is a very difficult path to a medal. There is undoubtedly NCAA podium appearances in Peterson’s future, but he would need one heck of a tournament to get a medal this year.

Joey Heilmann Weight: 133 Record: 24 – 9 Big Ten Placement: 8th Previous Appearances: R16 in 2022 @ UNC Seed: 16th The Top Seed: Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) The Contenders: Daton Fix (OSU), Vito Arujau (Cornell), Opening Round Match: No. 17 Brayden Palmer (Chat) The Skinny: Coming from North Carolina to “the banks” for his final year, Joey Heilmann was a huge addition to the Rutgers lineup this season. Heilmann may not have come in with the star power that prior transfers did, such as Nick Suriano or Sebastian Rivera. What Heilmann did bring was a consistent, veteran presence to a young bottom-half of the lineup. In his final season, the South Plainfield native will look to bring home All-American status, like his brother Troy did in 2018. Heilmann will start off win a winnable match against Chattanooga’s Brayden Palmer. A win over Palmer would set the former South Plainfield Tiger up with two-time defending National Champion, Roman Bravo-Young. A loss to RBY would put Heilmann in a position with a winnable first wrestleback, but things will not get easier from there. With a win in the wrestlebacks, Heilmann would likely see either No. 8 Aaron Nagao or No. 9 Micky Phillippi. Nagao is coming off a great Big Ten tournament, where he was the runner-up to RBY. Phillippi is a five-time national qualifier (yes, five-time) and a three-time round of twelve finisher. Regardless if it is Phillippi or Nagao, Heilmann will be a considerable underdog. If Heilmann was to get past Nagao or Phillippi, he would then have the quarter-final loser between, what will likely be, No. 3 Vito Arujau and No. 6 Sam Latona. I have Arujau winning that match up, dropping Latona to Heilmann’s blood round spot. Latona, a three-time NCAA qualifier and former All-American would also be a heavy favorite against the UNC transfer. Does the Scarlet Knight Place? No – A kid like Joey Heilmann is easy to root for. He is a hometown guy, and comes from a well-known wrestling family. He is visibly loved by his coaches and teammates, and it is clear he had an impact on this team, both on and off the mat. As great as a Cinderella finish it would be for Heilmann to close out his career back home as an All-American, this is just too deep of a weight class. The 133-lb weight class is filled with veteran talent and rising stars. Former All-Americans such as Lucas Byrd and Chris Cannon are seeded outside of the top eight, as rising stars like Kai Orine and Jesse Mendez are looking to make runs to the podium for the first time. This is easily one of, if not, the deepest weigh classes in the country, and predicting this podium finish will be next to impossible.

Tony White Weight: 149 Record: 14 – 13 Big Ten Placement: N/A Previous Appearances: N/A Seed: 31st The Top Seed: Yianni Diakomihails (Cornell) The Contenders: Sammy Sasso (tOSU), Kyle Parco (ASU), Brock Mauller (Mizzou) Opening Round Match: No. 2 Sammy Sasso The Skinny: The good news is, the 149-lb bracket was reseeded, which moved Tony White away from a preliminary round match, and then a round of thirty-two match with three-time National Champion, Yianni Diakomihails. The bad news is, White moved up to wrestle two-time All-American No. 2 Sammy Sasso. If you had to pick between Yianni D or Sasso, most would pick Sasso, but not by much. White is a heavy underdog in the opening-round match with Sasso, and will likely have some work to do in the wrestlebacks. A loss to Sasso would pair White up with either No. 15 Colin Realbuto or No. 18 Mitch Moore, both of whom are multiple-time NCAA qualifiers. Looking ahead in the wrestlebacks, either No. 16 Jackson Arrington or No. 17 Quinn Kinner would fall in the path to the podium for White. If White were to make the blood round, he could see either No. 3 Kyle Parco, No. 6 Brock Mauller, or the bracket busting No. 13 Austin Gomez. Does the Scarlet Knight Place? No – Realistically, this is likely an 0 – 2 weekend for White. He had a good first year in the lineup, and this will be a season he can build on. Unfortunately for White, he is likely falling to the wrestlebacks right away, and that is never a recipe for success at this tournament. I still like the career path White is on, despite maybe falling short of some high expectations. He will be a consistently solid presence in the lineup for years to come, and an emerging star if he can continue to develop.

Andy Clark Weight: 157 Record: 19 – 15 Big Ten Placement: N/A Previous Appearances: N/A Seed: 21st The Top Seed: Austin O’Connor (UNC) The Contenders: Levi Haines (PSU), Peyton Robb (Neb), Jared Franek (NDSU) Opening Round Match: No. 12 Kendall Coleman (Pur) The Skinny: After wrestling at 165-lbs last season, Andrew Clark found much more success down at the appropriate weight of 157-lbs. Clark went from a sub .500 wrestler, to putting up 20 wins and punching his ticket to his first ever national tournament. Clark drew Purdue’s Kendal Coleman in the opening round, who comes in as the 12th seed. Coleman was 28 – 6 on the year, with a number of quality wins under his belt. Clark did not run into Coleman throughout the regular season or Big Ten tournament, however, he will have his hands full with the four-time national qualifier. If Clark falls to Coleman, he will most likely see Ohio State’s Paddy Gallagher, an opponent Clark recently defeated at the Big Ten tournament. From there, Clark will probably have the loser of Chase Saldate and Daniel Cardenas. Clark dropped a 5 – 2 loss to Saldate at the Big Ten tournament, while he lost to Cardenas 17 – 11 in Rutgers’ dual meet with Stanford. In the blood round of Clark’s podium path, Clark could see a combination of Austin O’Connor, Ed Scott, or Will Lewan. Clark has lost two Lewan twice this season, with both scores being 3 – 1. Will the Scarlet Knight Place? No – It was great to see Andrew Clark jump some levels down at his new, and better suited, weight class. However, Clark still has a ways to go before he is on the National podium. Many fans wanted to see Clark out of the lineup last season. If you polled the Rutgers faithful in the back in October, and asked them “who would be a National qualifier this year?”, most would not pick Clark. There were obvious signs of improvement in the second-year starter, and I confidently believe Clark will continue to get better.

Jackson Turley Weight: 174 Record: 10 – 12 Big Ten Placement: 7th Previous Appearances: 8th in 2021 Seed: 30th The Top Seed: Carter Starocci (PSU) The Contenders: Mikey Labriola (Neb), Mekhi Lewis (VT) Opening Round Match: No. 3. Mekhi Lewis The Skinny: After reaching the National podium as freshman, expectations have been high for Jackson Turley. However, the last two seasons have been rough for Turley, as he was out almost all of last season due to injury, and was forced to miss time this season, as well. Turley did manage to stay in the lineup for most of the second-half of the season, and managed to put together a decent 2023. Turley will open up with former National Champion Mekhi Lewis, which is certainly not a great way to start out the tournament. Albeit, this 174-lb bracket is deep, and there are not many “good” draws. A loss to Lewis could pair Turley up with Northwestern’s Troy Fisher, who Turley lost an 11 – 10 match to in the regular season. However, Turley would need to win a consi-prelim, first. If Turley can get through those two wrestlebacks, he could face South Dakota’s Cade DeVos, who is a beatable 13 seed. Down a couple of rounds in the blood round could await either Peyton Mocco or Mikey Labriola, which I believe would be Mocco. In summary, Turley’s path is not a great one. He is another Rutgers wrestler that has a terrible first round draw, and leaves him with a lot of work to do on the backside. The one thing that should be noted, if there was a word to describe Jackson Turley, it would be “dangerous”. Turley is one sequence away from being a bracket buster, and he should never be counted out. Does the Scarlet Knight Place? No – Jackson Turley is a special talent, but his health has limited him from jumping to the next level. As we have seen in the pass, Turley can be the one to flip this bracket upside down. I just do not think he has been able to be on the mat enough the last two years, which will limit him from making another run this season. Had Turley drawn a more winnable first round match, I would be more likely to give him a shot at making a run. With where he will fall in the wrestlebacks, it will require a lot of wrestling on the way back to the podium, and given the fact he has not been 100% in a while, that could be a very difficult thing to do.

Brian Soldano Weight: 184 Record: 22 – 10 Big Ten Placement: 6th Previous Appearances: N/A Seed: 18th The Top Seed: Parker Keckeisen (UNI) The Contenders: Aaron Brooks (PSU), Trent Hidlay (Neb) Opening Round Match: No. 15 Layne Malczewski (MSU) The Skinny: If there was one kid I did not look forward to doing a prediction for, it was Brian Soldano. He could go 0 – 2 just as easily as he could place top 8. He is extremely dangerous, very exciting to watch, and can pin anybody at any time. However, as we all know by now, with that sort of style comes a good amount of risk. There have been several occasions this year where Soldano lost matches due to his do-or-die style. As a matter of fact, that happened with Soldano against his opening round opponent. In the dual with Michigan State, Soldano and Layne Malczewski had several back-and-forth sequences, where both wrestlers were in danger. However, ultimately it was a Soldano an elevator attempt that led to the High Point native giving up six points in the third period, which lead to a 16 – 6 loss. If Soldano can avenge the loss, he will next see NC State’s No. 2 Trent Hidlay. Hidlay, a two-time All-American and former finalist, will be a heavy favorite over Soldano. With a win over Malczewski and a loss to Hidlay, Soldano does have a doable path to the bloodround, but he will need to pull a couple upsets. It is possible No. 10 Travis Wittlake falls into Soldano’s path to the blood round. At the blood round, Soldano would potentially line up with No. 4 Trey Munoz or No. 5 Marcus Coleman. Coleman has a win over defending champion Aaron Brooks. Does the Scarlet Knight Place? No – I think Soldano does win a few matches at this tournament. I have him avenging the loss to Malczewski, followed with a loss to Hidlay. I then have him losing his second consolation match to Wittlake in the round of 16. Soldano, like Jackson Turley, is another bracket-buster-potential wrestler. He can put up points, or even a fall, in the blink of an eye. At the same time, he can be down six points in the first thirty seconds of a match. Although I do not have Soldano placing, I do like risk takers on the big stage. So many wrestlers clam up at the National tournament, and sometimes being bold pays off. If there was anyone to prove me wrong, my money would be on Soldano.