THE SCARLET KNIGHT: No. 33 Peter Lipari – In the beginning of the year it looked as though Peter Lipari would be a backup, yet again, for the Scarlet Knights. However, Lipari put in some tremendous off-season work to earn a starting role at 141 – lbs. Lipari has had a meat grinder of a schedule, losing to top ranked opponents by narrow margins. The Bergen Catholic product can wrestle with the best of them, but never seems to get over the hump of knocking off the top tier competitors. If Lipari gets hot, this 141 – lb weight class will be put on notice.

THE FAVORITE: No. 1 Yianni Diakomihalis THE DARK HORSE: No. 5 Jaydin Eierman COMMON OPPONENTS: -- Joey McKenna (Ohio State) L. 12-4 -- Grant Willits (Oregon State) L. 7-6 -- Josh Alber (UNI) L. 6-3 -- Mitch McKee (Minnesota) L. 13-2 -- Tristan Moran (Wisconsin) L. 8-7 -- Kaid Brock (Oklahoma St.) L. 9-6 -- Max Murin (Iowa) L. 8-4 -- Chad Red (Nebraska) L. 16-5 -- Nate Limmex (Purdue) W. 5-4 (TB2) -- Kanen Storr (Michigan) L. 6-1 (TB2)

TKR ANALYSIS: There was a lot of discussion regarding the botched seeding that went on in this tournament. This weight definitely falls into that conversation, as Kaid Brock, seeded 15th , could blow up the entire bracket. Jaydin Eierman, who was almost a world team member this off-season, is seeded 5th, and could also play spoilers up top. Yianni D is back to defend his title, but if he’s not healthy, it will be a difficult test. Joey McKenna is TKR’s favorite to take the title here, despite Yianni D being the top seed. McKenna will have to get past Nick Lee of Penn State if he wants to be the champion. Lee defeated McKenna in the dual meet earlier this year.