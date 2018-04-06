The face of Rutgers Wrestling is back for one last season. The NCAA granted Anthony Ashnault a sixth year of eligibility today, giving the three time All-American a fourth, and final opportunity at his quest of capturing a national championship.

Ashnault underwent both knee and shoulder surgery during the spring, but was hopeful to make a return to the mat by December. Once it became apparent that Ashnault would not be medically cleared in time to be back for the second half of the 2017-18 season, a medical redshirt was applied for.

Had the NCAA declined the sixth year of eligibility, it would have put an end to Ashnault’s Scarlet Knight and collegiate career. However, Anthony and the coaching staff remained hopeful the NCAA would rule in their favor.

“We’re extremely happy for Anthony because he really deserved it,” said head coach Scott Goodale. “He’s been the face of our program for the past four years and now he gets one more legit chance to accomplish his goal of winning a national title.”

Anthony Ashnault will return with 91 career victories, and will be in search of his third consecutive Big Ten Title and NCAA Division 1All-American honors. He will join junior Nick Suriano, the 2018 NCAA runner-up at 125 lbs, and a Rutgers teaming coming off of it’s best career NCAA finish in 11th place with 42.5 points.

