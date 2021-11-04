NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers vs. Wisconsin | Badgers coming to town

The Rutgers football team got back in the win column last week not only in real life, but in Simland as well.

Can the Scarlet Knights continue to push toward a bowl this Saturday against Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Piscataway? That remains to be seen.

Rutgers is 6-2 in the sims and 4-4 where it really matters.

Check out the latest sim against the Badgers below.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

Note: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Known injured players were removed from the depth chart at their respective positions.