{{ timeAgo('2021-11-04 08:42:38 -0500') }} football Edit

NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers vs. Wisconsin | Badgers coming to town

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

The Rutgers football team got back in the win column last week not only in real life, but in Simland as well.

Can the Scarlet Knights continue to push toward a bowl this Saturday against Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium in Piscataway? That remains to be seen.

Rutgers is 6-2 in the sims and 4-4 where it really matters.

Check out the latest sim against the Badgers below.

Note: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Known injured players were removed from the depth chart at their respective positions.

Rutgers football Simland vs. IRL, 2021
Opponent Sim result Actual result

Temple

13-3 Rutgers

61-14 Rutgers

at Syracuse

24-7 Rutgers

17-7 Rutgers

Delaware (FCS East)

31-6 Rutgers

45-13 Rutgers

at Michigan

17-13 Rutgers

20-13 Michigan

Ohio State

38-7 Ohio State

52-13 Ohio State

Michigan State

21-9 Rutgers

31-13 Michigan State

at Northwestern

10-3 Northwestern

21-7 Northwestern

at Illinois

17-10 Rutgers

20-14 Rutgers

Wisconsin

SEE VIDEO ABOVE

TBD

{{ article.author_name }}