NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers at Penn State | Does RU pull off the win?

A little bit of a special game went down in Simland between Rutgers and Penn State.

Instead of using five minute quarters, TKR used seven minute quarters. We know it's not the full 15 minute frames like some asked for, but the sim would take way too long and funky things would have happened.

Rutgers hasn't beaten the Nittany Lions since 1988. But what about in the sim?

With that said, check out the latest NCAA Football 14 simulation below!

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

Notes: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Known injured players were removed from the depth chart at their respective positions. Not every player that is used for either team is in the game as well, so keep that mind.