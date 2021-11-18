 NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers at Penn State | Does RU pull off the win?
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-18 18:30:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

A little bit of a special game went down in Simland between Rutgers and Penn State.

Instead of using five minute quarters, TKR used seven minute quarters. We know it's not the full 15 minute frames like some asked for, but the sim would take way too long and funky things would have happened.

Rutgers hasn't beaten the Nittany Lions since 1988. But what about in the sim?

With that said, check out the latest NCAA Football 14 simulation below!

Notes: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Known injured players were removed from the depth chart at their respective positions. Not every player that is used for either team is in the game as well, so keep that mind.

Rutgers football Simland vs. IRL, 2021
Opponent Sim result Actual result

Temple

13-3 Rutgers

61-14 Rutgers

at Syracuse

24-7 Rutgers

17-7 Rutgers

Delaware (FCS East)

31-6 Rutgers

45-13 Rutgers

at Michigan

17-13 Rutgers

20-13 Michigan

Ohio State

38-7 Ohio State

52-13 Ohio State

Michigan State

21-9 Rutgers

31-13 Michigan State

at Northwestern

10-3 Northwestern

21-7 Northwestern

at Illinois

17-10 Rutgers

20-14 Rutgers

Wisconsin

10-0 Wisconsin

52-3 Wisconsin

at Indiana

20-7 Indiana

38-3 Rutgers

at Penn State

SEE VIDEO ABOVE

TBD

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

