 NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers at Northwestern | Drama at Ryan Field
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-14 07:21:25 -0500') }} football Edit

NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers at Northwestern | Drama at Ryan Field

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

The Rutgers football team will look to end its three game slide with a win over Northwestern on the road in Evanston, Ill.

But before that, check out the latest NCAA Football 14 simulation between the Scarlet Knights and Wildcats.

As of now, all injured Rutgers guys like Bo Melton, Aron Cruickshank, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, and Raiqwon O'Neal were held out and off the depth charts due their statuses being in question.

Rutgers football Simland vs. IRL, 2021
Opponent Sim result Actual result

Temple

13-3 Rutgers

61-14 Rutgers

at Syracuse

24-7 Rutgers

17-7 Rutgers

Delaware (FCS East)

31-6 Rutgers

45-13 Rutgers

at Michigan

17-13 Rutgers

20-13 Michigan

Ohio State

38-7 Ohio State

52-13 Ohio State

Michigan State

21-9 Rutgers

31-13 Michigan State

at Northwestern

{{ article.author_name }}