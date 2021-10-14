NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers at Northwestern | Drama at Ryan Field

The Rutgers football team will look to end its three game slide with a win over Northwestern on the road in Evanston, Ill.

But before that, check out the latest NCAA Football 14 simulation between the Scarlet Knights and Wildcats.

As of now, all injured Rutgers guys like Bo Melton, Aron Cruickshank, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, and Raiqwon O'Neal were held out and off the depth charts due their statuses being in question.

