Following the recent release of the new Rivals Hoops rankings for the 2024 class, there are a number of Rutgers prospects who saw movement on the list or were included for the first time.

There weren't many notable changes, but two of the Scarlet Knights top targets in the class, forward Airious Bailey and guard Dylan Harper both appeared in the top 10 of the rankings, as Bailey moved up two spots from No. 7 overall and Harper made the move from No. 17 to No. 10 overall.

Along with those two guys, Rutgers is also in for quite a few other guys as they have already played host to another eight other prospects currently in the rankings along with many more. You can see each of those prospects listed below.