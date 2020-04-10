More on Rutgers Wrestling's newest commit: 182-pound Joe Colon
COMMITTED🛡⚔️ @CoachGoodale @RUJLeo @RUWrestling @J_Colon1825 @CoachKileyBM @Santa123Vincent pic.twitter.com/Msi6x6EaqK— Joe (@jcolon138) April 10, 2020
FULL 2020 COMMIT LIST.......
125-pounds Dylan Shawver (Elyria - OH)
138-pounds Al De Santis (Shore Regional - NJ)
145-pounds Andrew Clark (Collingswood - NJ)
160-pounds Connor O’Neil (DePaul Catholic - NJ)
182-pounds John Pznanski (Colonia - NJ)
182-pounds Joe Colon (Brick Memorial - NJ)
195-pounds Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial - NJ)
285-pounds Nico Colucci (St. Peter’s Prep - NJ)
