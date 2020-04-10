News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-10 10:45:52 -0500') }} other sports Edit

More on Rutgers Wrestling's newest commit: 182-pound Joe Colon

Lex Knapp • TheKnightReport
Wrestling Analyst

FULL 2020 COMMIT LIST.......

125-pounds Dylan Shawver (Elyria - OH)

138-pounds Al De Santis (Shore Regional - NJ)

145-pounds Andrew Clark (Collingswood - NJ)

160-pounds Connor O’Neil (DePaul Catholic - NJ)

182-pounds John Pznanski (Colonia - NJ)

182-pounds Joe Colon (Brick Memorial - NJ)

195-pounds Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial - NJ)

285-pounds Nico Colucci (St. Peter’s Prep - NJ)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}