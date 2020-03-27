More on Keshon Griffin's commitment to Rutgers Football
The Rutgers Football staff has been on fire since the NCAA instituted the new dead period, landing a total of six verbal commitments over the past nine days. The latest commitment came from South J...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news