Montclair Standout Athlete Charles Murphy Talks Recruitment & More
Montclair (NJ) 2019 standout Charles Murphy Jr. has a lot on his plate as a three-sport athlete, but maintains a strong focus on football following an undefeated 12-0 campaign.The 6-foot-3, 175-pou...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news