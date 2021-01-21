TheKnightReport - Montclair (NJ) 2021 ATH Robinson details Rutgers PWO commitment

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder had a preferred walk-on offer from Michigan along with interest coming in from Bryant and Monmouth, but the chance to play for the Scarlet Knights came about quickly and they surged to the top of his list.

“It was stirring up for the past two weeks,” Robinson told The Knight Report. “They had Coach Eric Josephs reach out to me with an evaluation process and a few other coaches then reached out to me about wanting me there. Coach [Greg] Schiano and Coach [Tiquan] Underwood had a conversation with me the other night about culture and what it means to be a part of Rutgers. He said that if I’m ready to be about the culture, then I have an opportunity. I’m happy to be a part of it.”

When Schiano joined the call, Robinson was amazed. He shared his emotions and believes he shares the same goals as Rutgers’ head man.

“I was so happy to see his name pop up on our call,” he said. “I was a little nervous actually. He’s a legend in my eyes. He wants to win and change that program around and I want to win too. He wants to bring them to a power in the Big Ten and a program that can win championships and I’m all for that. I’ve been watching the Big Ten for years now and I’ll be forever grateful he gave me a chance.”