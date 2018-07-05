TheKnightReport.net

Moments: What to expect from transfer Peter Kiss
Nick LeTourneau introduces Rutgers men's basketball fans to Peter Kiss’ game, the scoring threat that the Scarlet Knights will need this season.
Hey Rutgers fans! It's your friend @nick_lt checking in to break down film of the newly eligible Peter Kiss. Kiss is a 6'5" guard that has 3 yrs of eligibility left after transferring from Quinnipiac & sitting out a year. He averaged 13.3 pts, 5.6 rebs, & 2.8 ast as a freshman— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
Kiss is lanky, plays with a ton of confidence, & has a fairly decent jumper. He shot a little over 40% from the floor as a freshman. In this game against Gonzaga we see him play off-ball, run his man into a screen, then rise up to knock down the jumper pic.twitter.com/dcF75gv4FW— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
One thing I have been impressed w/ while watching Kiss is how quick he is with the ball in his hands. He pulls in the ball & takes off like he was shot out of a cannon. He ends up rising up for the J but I'd like to see him work at getting to the rim instead of taking tough shots pic.twitter.com/P9RYSBu081— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
This is at the beginning of the shot clock so it's clear that QU/Kiss is taking advantage of a miscommunication. Before Gonzaga's defense has a chance to rotate over, Kiss gets the floater up with ease. He has good touch on shots like this pic.twitter.com/UbPHzZ7tq6— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
One thing that Kiss really needs to improve on as a player is his 3pt shooting. In his lone season at QU he only shot 27.7% from deep while taking just over 4 shots from deep. It's clear that he has a decent release so to me it suggests that he needs to improve his shot selection pic.twitter.com/s72txAkOKs— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
Plays like this are really encouraging. Kiss is a gritty, hustle player who will lay out to make a play. Not only does he play a crucial role in forcing this turnover but he also cleans up his teammates miss in transition by sticking with the play to the end pic.twitter.com/0FdMbU0OCk— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
In season I'll for sure be able to have longer/better clips but I had to work with what had available to me. The short clip does enough to illustrate what happens, Kiss makes a great play on defense & rejects the shot. He does a great job of not fouling & using his length pic.twitter.com/Pu6bEO8lr6— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
Kiss clearly has a lot of moves as a scorer. He has good control over the ball, knows how to use his body/length to get to where he needs to be, & plays under control (for the most part). Here we see him get the ball in transition, hit the defender with a spin move, & lay it up pic.twitter.com/aNPXqA26eN— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
I know this is the equivalent of garbage time, given how large the Gonzaga lead is late in the game but I like seeing that Kiss isn't ready to say die just yet. He forced a turnover then takes it coast to coast for a layup. These things fit well on all teams pic.twitter.com/GqDf2AT3la— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
So one thing I've noticed about Kiss' jumper (particularly when he shoot from deep) is he sort of always fades away from the shot. His followthrough is nice but he needs to fix that part of his shot. Good thing that it is something that can be addressed with focus & coaching pic.twitter.com/PJh93Dllsf— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
The fadeaway is a little less evident on this shot from deep but look at the result! He stokes it with ease from right around the imaginary NBA 3pt line. I think Kiss could have a huge year coming off of transferring. He's going to be in shape & ready to hit the ground running pic.twitter.com/AWHu6s7Xov— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
I think Kiss has a good understanding of how to move without the ball in his hands to get into scoring position. Try to focus on him the entire clip. He starts in the corner then shows patience as he cuts towards the rim. He flashes open at the right time & gets fed for the layup pic.twitter.com/38zeeYEdon— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
This is one of my favorite clips that I came across while putting this thread together. Kiss is on the wing waiting to get the ball, takes the contested shot, & nails it. After the shot, he kind of gets into his defender's face (something I love). pic.twitter.com/kml0dWR5RI— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
The mystery of how Kiss shot so poorly from deep deepens after a look like this. He loses control of the ball for a moment then nails the shot from the imaginary NBA 3pt line with ease. He must've either taken a lot of bad shots or been really feeling it early in the season pic.twitter.com/zd7MAvyJ44— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
Kiss is a real confident shooter/scorer and that will always serve him well at Rutgers. It is an arguably bigger stage than QU & after sitting out a year he will need all the confidence that he can muster if he's going to have immediate success pic.twitter.com/WygqIPTClF— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018
I leave you today with the gem of a putback dunk from Kiss. He is very athletic. shows great focus, & has a nose for the ball. He cuts in from the perimeter and slams it right over the Monmouth defender. Talk about putting someone on a poster! pic.twitter.com/Q9wfhsfjkZ— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) July 5, 2018