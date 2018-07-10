Minor League Assignments for former Scarlet Knights
It has now been a whole month since the 2018 MLB Draft occurred. Back on draft day two Rutgers Scarlet Knights were selected by different teams and another was signed as an undrafted free agent.
Here are where those former Rutgers baseball teammates are now assigned to play professionally.
Nick Matera selected by the @Phillies in the 34th round! Catcher led #RBaseball with 18 XBH and 35 RBIs this past season. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/2GhsaQZ6Ej— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) June 6, 2018
C Nick Matera - Philadelphia Phillies (34th round, 1007th pick)
2018 Season stats: .254 avg, 5 HRs, 35 RBIs
Where is he playing? Matera is in the GCL league of the rookie level system in the minor leagues. He is played for one of two Phillies teams in the Gulf Coast League, playing for GCL Phillies West.
Jawuan Harris drafted by the @Padres in the seventh round! Two-sport athlete picked up 82 stolen bases over the last three seasons. #RBaseball— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) June 5, 2018
Release: https://t.co/8jdICqGBzf pic.twitter.com/wUO1KEPGHV
OF Jawuan Harris - San Diego Padres (7th round, 201st pick)
2018 Season stats: .246 avg, 2 HRs, 28 RBIs
Where is he playing? Harris was assigned to the Padres rookie level team which plays a shortened season from June to early September. This level consists of two different leagues, the Gulf Coast League (Florida) and the Arizona league where Harris is located. Harris plays for Padres 1, which is one of two teams the Padres have in the 15 team league.
John O'Reilly signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates! #RBaseball— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) June 27, 2018
Release: https://t.co/YnpBrwmyVs pic.twitter.com/m7JvM2e0iA
RHP John O’Reilly - Pittsburgh Pirates (Undrafted Free Agent)
2018 Season stats: 5W-4L, 5.32 ERA, 43 strikeouts
Where is he playing? O’Reilly is currently at the rookie level, the same league as former Scarlet Knights teammate Nick Matera. O’Reilly is playing for the GCL league for the GCL Pirates squad down in Florida for the time being.
Rutgers also had incoming catcher Peter Serruto drafted in the 22nd round (Pick: 649) by the Cincinnati Reds, but Serruto has instead decided to attend Rutgers. This now keeps Serruto unavailable to be drafted until after his third year of college.