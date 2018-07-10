It has now been a whole month since the 2018 MLB Draft occurred. Back on draft day two Rutgers Scarlet Knights were selected by different teams and another was signed as an undrafted free agent. Here are where those former Rutgers baseball teammates are now assigned to play professionally.

Nick Matera selected by the @Phillies in the 34th round! Catcher led #RBaseball with 18 XBH and 35 RBIs this past season. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/2GhsaQZ6Ej — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) June 6, 2018

C Nick Matera - Philadelphia Phillies (34th round, 1007th pick)

2018 Season stats: .254 avg, 5 HRs, 35 RBIs Where is he playing? Matera is in the GCL league of the rookie level system in the minor leagues. He is played for one of two Phillies teams in the Gulf Coast League, playing for GCL Phillies West.

Jawuan Harris drafted by the @Padres in the seventh round! Two-sport athlete picked up 82 stolen bases over the last three seasons. #RBaseball



Release: https://t.co/8jdICqGBzf pic.twitter.com/wUO1KEPGHV — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) June 5, 2018

OF Jawuan Harris - San Diego Padres (7th round, 201st pick) 2018 Season stats: .246 avg, 2 HRs, 28 RBIs Where is he playing? Harris was assigned to the Padres rookie level team which plays a shortened season from June to early September. This level consists of two different leagues, the Gulf Coast League (Florida) and the Arizona league where Harris is located. Harris plays for Padres 1, which is one of two teams the Padres have in the 15 team league.