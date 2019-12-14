Saturday, the Rutgers Football program announced via a press release that former assistant Jim Panagos would be returning to the "banks" as the team’s next defensive line coach.

The Brooklyn, N.Y. native was most recently the University of Minnesota defensive line coach this past season, and he helped lead the Gophers to a top 15 ranking. The Minnesota defensive line last season accounted for 11 of the team’s 26 sacks, along with one force fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.

Before Minnesota, Panagos spent time at Pittsburgh, Temple and Rutgers. Panagos was at Rutgers under former head coach Kyle Flood from 2012-2015. Along with being known as a developer of talent, Panagos also is a very good recruiter.

During his tenure at Rutgers, Panagos helped the Scarlet Knights land various recruits such as Myles Nash, Joshua Hicks, Isaiah Wharton, Marcus Applefield, Kamaal Seymour, and more.

Not to mention, he’s played a hand in developing multiple defensive line prospects, helping to turn them into NFL players at Rutgers. Some of those players include Kevin Wilkins, Sebastian Joseph and likely soon to be Willington Previlon.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

1993: Maryland (DL asst.)

1994-97: C.R. James Alternative School - FL (Asst.)

2002-04: Minnesota Vikings (QC)

2007-11: UCF (DL)

2012-15: Rutgers (DL)

2017: Temple (DL)

2018: Temple (AHC/DL)

2019: Georgia Tech (DL)

2019: Minnesota (DL)