Mike Tverdov won't stop until he and the team is better
In a season filled with tons of negatives, one of the bright spots has been Mike Tverdov.The young redshirt freshman defensive end/JACK started out the season as the backup defensive end to Kevin W...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news