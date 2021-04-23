Rutgers football defensive end Mike Tverdov made one of the biggest jumps in terms of his weight from last fall to the start of spring camp this April.

Tverdov is up 21 pounds and now sits at a solid 275 pounds to go with his 6-foot-4 frame. Tverdov, who posted a defensive line-high 40 tackles with 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.0 sacks a year ago during the shortened, Big Ten-only season, feels the added weight will only help him.

“I don't think there's been any decrease in my speed, agility, or explosion. I feel great,” Tverdov said on Wednesday. “The coaching staff told me that I look really good, so that's all that matters, and I'm just gonna keep getting better every day and keep getting stronger and faster.”

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL JUNE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE