East Lansing, MI. -- The Rutgers football team played inspired and fought, but Michigan State edged the Scarlet Knights in the season finale on Saturday, 14-10.

Rutgers went up 10-7 with a fourth quarter field goal by Justin Davidovicz, but the Spartans came back and scored with 3:57 remaining. On the drive, Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi converted a key third-and-10 with his legs down to the 22-yard line.

Cody White then weaved his way for a 22-yard rushing touchdown.

The eventual game-winning possession by the Spartans was set up by a punt that pinned Rutgers on its own 1-yard line. Rutgers had to punt from its own end zone and Michigan State started on the plus-35.

Avery Young let the punt go over his head and the ball kept rolling. It turned out to be the key play of the game. Four plays later, the home team scored.

Gio Rescigno started at quarterback for Rutgers and completed 9-of-17 passes for 109 yards with a touchdown and one interception late in the game. He finished with a team-high 62 rushing yards as well.

He was emotional on the sideline as the clock with triple zeros.

With that being said, here are some other TKR thoughts and observations from the last game of the season.

Gio Rescigno’s last harrah

As mentioned, Rescigno started at quarterback for Rutgers in his final game as a Scarlet Knights in place of Art Sitkowski. It was the 13th start of his career and first and only one this season.

On the ensuing drive after the defense got a tough stop on fourth-and-1, Rescigno threw a long 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Vokolek to put Rutgers on the scoreboard first with 6:15 to go in the first quarter. Rescigno dropped back deep in the pocket and tossed a strike up the seem to a streaking Vokolek.

It’s funny, because the other day in practice, offensive coordinator John McNulty was telling Rescigno to get the ball out sooner when they were working on deep balls. The fifth-year senior got the ball out on time on that play.

Late in the game, with Rutgers trailing 14-10, Rescigno drove the team from its own 29-yard line down to the Spartans’ 21, but was intercepted on fourth down.



