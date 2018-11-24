Michigan State scores late as Rutgers falls, 14-10, in season finale
East Lansing, MI. -- The Rutgers football team played inspired and fought, but Michigan State edged the Scarlet Knights in the season finale on Saturday, 14-10.
Rutgers went up 10-7 with a fourth quarter field goal by Justin Davidovicz, but the Spartans came back and scored with 3:57 remaining. On the drive, Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi converted a key third-and-10 with his legs down to the 22-yard line.
Cody White then weaved his way for a 22-yard rushing touchdown.
The eventual game-winning possession by the Spartans was set up by a punt that pinned Rutgers on its own 1-yard line. Rutgers had to punt from its own end zone and Michigan State started on the plus-35.
Avery Young let the punt go over his head and the ball kept rolling. It turned out to be the key play of the game. Four plays later, the home team scored.
Gio Rescigno started at quarterback for Rutgers and completed 9-of-17 passes for 109 yards with a touchdown and one interception late in the game. He finished with a team-high 62 rushing yards as well.
He was emotional on the sideline as the clock with triple zeros.
With that being said, here are some other TKR thoughts and observations from the last game of the season.
Gio Rescigno’s last harrah
As mentioned, Rescigno started at quarterback for Rutgers in his final game as a Scarlet Knights in place of Art Sitkowski. It was the 13th start of his career and first and only one this season.
On the ensuing drive after the defense got a tough stop on fourth-and-1, Rescigno threw a long 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Vokolek to put Rutgers on the scoreboard first with 6:15 to go in the first quarter. Rescigno dropped back deep in the pocket and tossed a strike up the seem to a streaking Vokolek.
It’s funny, because the other day in practice, offensive coordinator John McNulty was telling Rescigno to get the ball out sooner when they were working on deep balls. The fifth-year senior got the ball out on time on that play.
Late in the game, with Rutgers trailing 14-10, Rescigno drove the team from its own 29-yard line down to the Spartans’ 21, but was intercepted on fourth down.
Key late first half stop
With 51 seconds remaining in the second quarter and the game tied up at 7-7, Rutgers forced a Michigan State punt. The ball nicked Rutgers safety Saquan Hampton by accident and the Spartans recovered the loose ball at the Scarlet Knights 13-yard line. Rutgers got the stop and forced a field goal attempt and on the try, the holder couldn’t get a good grip on the ball. He then ran off the left and tried to throw an ill-advised back across the middle and linebacker Trevor Morris intercepted it. Rutgers kneeled down and went into the half. Instead of the Spartans taking a lucky lead into the break, Rutgers got the stop and then got the ball to open the third quarter.
Hilliman’s pass protection
In the second quarter, the Michigan State defense tried to blitz and fluster Rescigno. But, running back Jon Hilliman picked it up and stopped the linebacker from getting through. Although Resigno was only able to pick up a couple yards on a pass to Vokolek, it was a good job by the well-respected Hilliman. It’s the little things that count.
Option
McNulty was asked in his most recent press conference on Monday about possibly running the triple-option next year. He said no, but with Rescigno being more of a mobile signal caller who can use his legs and gain a few yards running, he called for an option on Rutgers’ first drive of the third quarter.
Clearing the Fogg
Rutgers linebacker Tyshon Fogg saw extensive playing time on Saturday -- the most he has all season, and made his snaps count. Fogg finished with seven tackles and was stout in the run game. Next year, as a junior, with Deonte Roberts and Trevor Morris graduating, expect Fogg to either be the team’s starting middle or weakside linebacker.
Hampton’s hustle
Over the course of the last four games of the year, Hampton really turned up his game. Against the Spartans, the central Jersey native made a spectacular diving interception off a tip in the third quarter. Unlike his previous three years because of injuries, Hampton started every game this season and played well. Expect the senior to get invited to some kind of showcase game soon. Head coach Chris Ash said he had “a chance to be an absolute star” years ago. Hampton’s star is shining as bright as ever right now.
Ironman Isaiah Wharton
Rutgers cornerback Isaiah Wharton made his 48th straight start on Saturday. He started every game he played in as a Scarlet Knight dating back to game No. 1 of his redshirt freshman year. Props to the co-captain. The last Scarlet Knight to start every game of their career on offense or defense was safety Courtney Greene, who started 51 games from 2005-08.
Emotional Rescigno
It’s no question that Rescigno took the loss hard. The win was there for the taking for Rutgers. On Michigan State’s final drive when it ran out the clock, cameras caught Rescigno with his head down on the bench as teammates came over to talk to him. The co-captain gave it his all the entire time he was in Piscataway, was unselfish, and quietly went about his business.