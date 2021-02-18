Michigan defeats Rutgers, as Scarlet Knights struggle offensively
Rutgers Basketball once again failed to get in the win column against Michigan, as the Wolverines went on to defeat the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 71-64.
Despite the Scarlet Knights coming out the gate looking pretty good, taking an early 11-6 lead, they weren't able to hold onto to the lead for too long as the Wolverines would take that lead back and not look back.
Just like has happened in a couple of their losses this season, the Rutgers offense was a big reason for their downfall today. The team as a whole shot 25-of-62 (40.3%) from the field and even worse from beyond the arc, hitting just three of their 12 attempts from three.
The other thing that really hurt the Scarlet Knights was rebounding. Anytime someone missed a basket, there were yellow jerseys all over the paint, as Michigan went on to outrebound Rutgers, 40-27.
Below you can find more on tonight's game, including the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL EASTER — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
"And the vet taking the freshman to school!"— Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) February 19, 2021
Myles Johnson looking wise indeed. pic.twitter.com/iw911WQyal
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Myles Johnson backs down Hunter Dickinson and does a quick hesitation before laying it in.
UP NEXT: Rutgers will take on Maryland for the second time this season, as the Terps will head to New Jersey for a Sunday afternoon matchup. The game is set to tip off at 3:00pm and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board