Rutgers Basketball once again failed to get in the win column against Michigan, as the Wolverines went on to defeat the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 71-64.

Despite the Scarlet Knights coming out the gate looking pretty good, taking an early 11-6 lead, they weren't able to hold onto to the lead for too long as the Wolverines would take that lead back and not look back.

Just like has happened in a couple of their losses this season, the Rutgers offense was a big reason for their downfall today. The team as a whole shot 25-of-62 (40.3%) from the field and even worse from beyond the arc, hitting just three of their 12 attempts from three.

The other thing that really hurt the Scarlet Knights was rebounding. Anytime someone missed a basket, there were yellow jerseys all over the paint, as Michigan went on to outrebound Rutgers, 40-27.