Max Anthony recently got some advice from fellow former RFootball FB Burton
Max Anthony is a member of an exclusive club. There aren't many members nowadays and numbers are dwindling fast year by year.That club is known as being a fullback.Nonetheless, Anthony, a redshirt ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news