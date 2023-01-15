Mawot Mag delivered the biggest shot of his career so far at Rutgers as he hit a 3-pointer to put Rutgers up 65-61 with 38 seconds remaining in overtime. From there, the Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) were able to close Ohio State out and capture the big win.

Mag finished with 15 points and eight rebounds while shooting 5-6 from the floor. Cam Spencer led the Scarlet Knights in scoring with 21 points and came up with seven rebounds and six assists.

Cliff Omoruyi also posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Caleb McConnell offered 10 points and seven rebounds.

40 minutes was not enough to contain these two teams as they went into overtime tied at 57 following Brian Sensabaugh's jumper that tied the game with 49 seconds left. It was a back-and-forth the entire second half with Spencer's potential game-winning three coming up just short.

As a team, Rutgers shot 21-62 from the field and 25 percent from three. The Scarlet Knights also finished 20-27 from the free-throw line with Spencer accounting for nine while Omoruyi offered six.

On the flip side, Ohio State (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) finished 23-67 from the field and 38 percent from three. The Buckeyes were also proficient from the free-throw line going 10-12. Sensabaugh led Ohio State with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Sean McNeil and Zed Key offered 11 points. Key also pulled down nine rebounds.

After starting off the game trailing 4-0, Ohio State used a 15-0 run to take the lead which it would not relinquish for the rest of the half. However, Rutgers was able to rely on its defense and battle back to make it a 23-20 game at halftime.

It was a tough first half for both sides offensively as the two teams went a combined 16-59 from the field with Ohio State shooting 26 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. On the flip side, the Scarlet Knights shot 29 percent from the field and 23 percent from three.

McConnell led the way for Rutgers in the first half with six points and six rebounds while Key tallied six points and five rebounds for the Buckeyes to go along with McNeil's six points.

This game also saw Steve Pikiell get assessed with the second technical foul of his head coaching career, both at Rutgers and both coming against Ohio State.