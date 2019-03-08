Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 19:05:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Cardinal Hayes HC CJ O'Neil talks Rutgers, Massoud's decision and more

Oziffxfsukxiz7q6v0og
Ryan Lance • TheKnightReport.net
@RivalsRyan
Senior Editor

Rutgers secured their signal caller of the future today when Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, NY) 4-star Athlete Sofian Massoud announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights via Twitter. The future quarter...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}