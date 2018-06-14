Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-14 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Massachusetts ATH Barron hoping to earn offer from Scarlet Knights

Ogrnvv1pp1iu1nhpvpm1
Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport.Net
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

This past weekend Rutgers hosted its second East Coast Elite camp where prospects from all over come to compete in hopes of earning an offer from the Scarlet Knights. Justin Barron, a class of 2020...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}