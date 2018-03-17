Recruiting on the defensive line has prompted Rutgers to become active in the state of Maryland. That has resulted plenty of attention for The Avalon School (Gaithersburg, Md.) sophomore defensive tackle Chazz Wallace.

New Rutgers defensive line coach Corey Brown has been maintaining pretty frequent dialogue with Wallace.

“I talk to Coach Brown on the phone two times a week and I have been on visit so far to Rutgers,” Wallace said. “I plan to be back on campus this spring or summer.”

Wallace went into detail about his relationship with Brown.

“Me and Coach Brown’s relationship just started,” Wallace said. “But for the month or two that I’ve known him, I like his passion for the game and how much he loves to coach defensive line. He is excited about recruiting me and he loves what I do on the field for such a young prospect. I like how he is a straight up guy. He tells you nothing but the truth and he tells you what you have to do to better yourself on and off the field.”

Wallace is also hearing from Virginia Tech , Maryland and NC State and mentioned what he likes about the Scarlet Knights.

“What stands out about Rutgers is what they do off the field because that’s what’s most important to me personally. Academics always come first. My relationship with them now is great and I love the coaching staff.

The subject of an offer has also come up.

“They have talked about it,” Wallace said of a Rutgers offer. “But they want to speak to some of my coaches to see what type of guy I am.”

The 6-foot-2 Wallace also mentioned that he has bumped up from 260 pounds to 273 this offseason.

And outside of Rutgers, Wallace also plans to see some more schools this spring and summer.

“I am going to visit Virginia Tech this spring and I plan to hit up NC State, UNC and ECU.”