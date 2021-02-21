Despite a solid effort, Rutgers Basketball couldn't get back to their winning ways today as Maryland went on to defeat the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 68-59.

The Scarlet Knights hopped out to a quick 9-4 lead, but they gave up that lead around the 11 minute mark in the first half and the Terps just ran with it from there holding the Knights to just 59 points on the day.

Along with poor offense, Rutgers also failed to hold onto the ball today turning over the ball 15 times total.