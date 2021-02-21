Maryland defeats Rutgers as Scarlet Knights offense struggles again
Despite a solid effort, Rutgers Basketball couldn't get back to their winning ways today as Maryland went on to defeat the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 68-59.
The Scarlet Knights hopped out to a quick 9-4 lead, but they gave up that lead around the 11 minute mark in the first half and the Terps just ran with it from there holding the Knights to just 59 points on the day.
Along with poor offense, Rutgers also failed to hold onto the ball today turning over the ball 15 times total.
Below you can see the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game, who the Scarlet Knights will take on next and more.
🤯 What a finish for @wizcliff77 and @RutgersMBB forces a timeout pic.twitter.com/fW0Mg7jbx0— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 21, 2021
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Geo Baker kicks it up to Caleb McConnell in transition, who dishes it down low to Cliff Omoruyi underneath the basket who slams it home.
UP NEXT: Rutgers will welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to the RAC on Wednesday for the second matchup between the two squads this season. The game will tip off at 8pm EST and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
