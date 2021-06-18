Maryland 2022 DL Owens on Rutgers unofficial: 'It was absolutely amazing'
Calvert Hall (MD) 2022 defensive lineman Daniel Owens made his first trip to Piscataway on June 9.It was an unofficial visit, and it’s safe to say the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder enjoyed his time on camp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news