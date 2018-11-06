Doucoure hoping to have big year, put foul troubles behind him
Rutgers forward/center Mamadou Doucoure is optimistic not only for himself but for the entire men’s basketball team heading into his true sophomore season.“It’s been good. We’ve been working hard a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news