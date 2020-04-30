With the recruiting activity ban still in place, programs across the country are finding creative ways to show prospects why they should attend their school. Virtual visits have become popular, with coaches giving players and their families tours of campus, facilities, and more.

Rutgers has seen great success on the trail using virtual tours to introduce prospects to the campus, as well as the staff, and that certainly was the case with Bronx (NY) Lehman 2021 linebacker Malik Matthew, who had a virtual visit to RU on Wednesday.