Malachi Burby talks in-home visit with Rutgers coaches
It’s that time of year again when college football coaches around the country head out for in-home visits with high school football recruits and some of their families.
On Sunday afternoon, Rutgers coaches made the quick trip up to Connecticut to visit one of the programs class of 2019 commits in Malachi Burby out of Cheshire Academy.
Defensive line coach Corey Brown and head coach Chris Ash both made the trip and talked a lot with one Rutgers newest commitments.
“The visit went really well,” Burby told TKR. “We sat down, talked and watched some of the NFL games going on. They are excited about me and can’t wait until I get to campus and can get to work. They are going on the road now and just making all their rounds to recruits and commits.”
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive tackle is currently the only defensive lineman committed to Rutgers, but he has been working hard to add another one to the class soon.
“I’ve been talking to a junior college guy in Dorial Walls,” he said. “I’ve been trying to get him to commit and come join the family. I just tell guys that the record might not be what you would like. However, once we get the right pieces to the puzzle, this program is going to do a 360 and trust me you don’t want to be looking from the outside in when it does.”
Burby will be singing his letter of intent in December and plans on being one of many Rutgers commits who also plan on enrolling early in January.
Despite already taking his official visit to Rutgers back in October, Burby informed TKR that he will still be at Rutgers on the weekend of December 7th for an unofficial visit, with a large contingent of fellow Rutgers commits.