It’s that time of year again when college football coaches around the country head out for in-home visits with high school football recruits and some of their families.

On Sunday afternoon, Rutgers coaches made the quick trip up to Connecticut to visit one of the programs class of 2019 commits in Malachi Burby out of Cheshire Academy.

Defensive line coach Corey Brown and head coach Chris Ash both made the trip and talked a lot with one Rutgers newest commitments.

“The visit went really well,” Burby told TKR. “We sat down, talked and watched some of the NFL games going on. They are excited about me and can’t wait until I get to campus and can get to work. They are going on the road now and just making all their rounds to recruits and commits.”