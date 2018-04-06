While opening day for Rutgers football is not until September 1st (vs Texas State), fans will get the chance to see what the Scarlet Knights have in store for them during the Scarlet-White Spring Game on April 14th.

Or so you would think.

In an interview TheKnightReport.net, Rutgers Coach Chris Ash said that this year’s spring game is structured a little differently than in years’ past.

“Someone else pick[ed] the coaches. It’s not going to be a legitimate football game. It’s going to be a scripted scrimmage.” Ash told TheKnightReport.net. “We are going to live tackle and it will be ones vs. ones. It’s not going to be the traditional, put the ball at the 25 and go play back and forth. We are going to control the situations where we put the ball, the situations we are in, so we can get work in all of the areas. We can’t afford to miss an opportunity to get work in those situations.”

Earlier in the week, it was announced that this year’s guest coaches will be former NFL linebacker-turned-sports-analyst Bart Scott and sports journalist Maggie Gray. Scott played 11 years in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets, while Gray was formerly the lead anchor for all Sports Illustrated digital video productions, as well as the co-host of the nationally syndicated sports radio show “Moose & Maggie.”

Today, both Scott and Gray, alongside Chris Carlin, form the mega-trio team that makes up the WFAN sports radio show “The Afternoon Drive,” where they, according to newyork.cbslocal.com, “break down the latest in sports and interview some of the biggest guests in sports radio.”

With both coaches coming in with heavy football pedigrees, Coach Ash expects nothing but the best out of Scott and Gray.

“Coaches Maggie Gray & Bart Scott better come prepared. I think we are going to let them call a lot of plays,” said Coach Ash. “I think Has (Phillips) told them that we need a playbook to look at before next Thursday. We need to proof it and make sure it looks all good.”

While it is a meaningless game, Coach Ash is not letting his guard down. He knows that all eyes will be on his Scarlet Knights next Saturday to see if this whole rebuilding process has paid off.

“We are going to be on TV. We don’t want to show any of our plays to Texas State, Ohio State, Buffalo, or Kansas, they are the first four teams we face. So, they are going to come in with a whole different playbook.” Coach Ash said.