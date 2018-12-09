Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 13:43:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Louisville commit Stanley King enjoys weekend trip to Rutgers

Np2r3aqhdeczyqzohn0t
Twitter
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Every year there is one weekend during December where the Rutgers football hosts a long list of official visitors. This past weekend was that big recruiting weekend and one of the top ranked visito...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}