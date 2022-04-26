Losing Streak Over, Rutgers Softball Holds Fate in Their Own Hands

The Scarlet Knights, who have struggled since beginning the Big Ten stretch of their schedule, ended their 14-game losing streak and picked up their first win in the month of April. The Knights improved to 24-26 on the season, and 2-15 in Big Ten play.

Payton Lincavage and Kayla Bock blasted home runs and Ashley Hitchcock pitched a complete game, four-hit gem to take the final match of the series on Sunday afternoon against Penn State, 3-1.

Hitchcock, who picked up her tenth win of the season, was dominant in the game, surrendering just one run on an RBI single in the sixth inning.

The Nittany Lions had won the first two games of the series, beginning with a come-from-behind win on Friday, April 22 when they erupted for four runs in the sixth inning to take the lead by a run. Penn State’s Bailey Parshall held on for the 4-3 victory, handing Jaden Vickers the loss for Rutgers. Katie Wingert provided the only offense of the game for the Knights with her three-run homer in the first inning.

The Knights were blanked in Saturday's game as starter Kylee Lingenfelter pitched a two-hit clinic, while her teammates scored two in the second and six in the third on their way to an 8-0 victory. Vickers again took the loss for the Scarlet Knights.

After concluding a tough series against Indiana, the Knights had returned home to face in-state rival Seton Hall on April 12. The Pirates, trailing 2-1, rallied for four runs in the fifth inning on their way to a 5-3 victory. The non-conference loss was a difficult one for the Knights to swallow, as Seton Hall has had some issues this season and has a record below .500. One bright spot in the game was Maddie Lawson. The freshman, who continues to impress this season, went two-for-two in the game.

But the homestand only got worse from there as the Knights dropped three straight against Big Ten foe Illinois over the Passover/Easter holiday weekend. In the three-game series Rutgers was outscored 23-6, as the Illini swept the Scarlet Knights at the Rutgers Softball Complex. Illinois pounded out 30 hits in the series, winning 9-5, 5-0 and 9-1, showing why they remain one of the elite teams in the Big Ten.

Reeling from the 0-4 homestand, the Knights dropped a double-header at College Park, Maryland on April 19 when the Terrapins score three runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 7-7 tie on their way to a 10-7 victory. The Terps then spread nine hits over six innings, scoring in every inning but two to take the nightcap, 6-1.

Those losses put the Scarlet Knights’ losing streak at 12 as they began this weekend’s series with Penn State. And while it would have seemed to many that the Knights had no life left in them, fans who have followed the team this season know better.

The Knights lost a heartbreaker in Friday night’s game when Hitchcock carried a 3-0 lead into the final frame, only to see the Nittany Lions rally to score four runs in the top of the seventh to eke out a 4-3 victory. Vickers, who had been brought in to nail down the victory, took the loss in relief.

The Nittany Lions moved to 27-17 on Saturday when Kylee Lingenfelter pitched a complete game shutout as the Scarlet Knights fell, 8-0. Because of the eight-run rule, the game ended after five innings. Senior Lilia Crouthamel had a career day for the Nittany Lions, racking up six RBI while going 2-for-3 with a triple and a grand slam in the contest.

While the streak was a difficult one to stomach, head coach Kristen Butler’s squad had faced four of the top six teams in the Big Ten conference over the past few weeks as they now look to finish up their April slate and move into May. The question now becomes whether the Knights can build on the gutsy April 24 win4. Tuesday’s home game against Drexel has been cancelled, which means that the Scarlet Knights are back in action on Friday, April 29 as they begin a road series against Purdue.

The Boilermakers are 20-26 on the season, and 3-11 in Big Ten conference play. While they hold a .258 team batting average and a 5.04 team ERA, they have a losing record at home.

The most dangerous hitters in the Boilermaker lineup are unquestionably seniors Rachel Becker (.411 batting average) and Alex Echazarreta (.370 batting average) who have combined for 88 hits and 41 RBI on the season. Echazarreta is arguably also the team’s best pitcher, boasting a 9-6 record and a 3.37 ERA. The Knights then return home to Piscataway on Friday, May 6 to face the Spartans in the final series of 2022.

The Knights desperately need to finish strong in order to be one of the top 12 teams in the conference in order to qualify for the Big Ten Tournament, which begins on May 11. The two teams currently ahead of them are the Boilermakers and the Spartans, so the Knights hold their fate in their own hands for the remainder of this season.