Languishing in an eight-game losing streak, the Scarlet Knights headed west to begin their series with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the hopes of turning their fortunes around. A complete-game, eight-hit effort by starting pitcher Jaden Vickers was exactly what the Scarlet Knights needed, as Rutgers took game one of their series from the Hawkeyes before 640 fans at Bob Pearl Field. The Knights took the lead in the second inning 1-0 on senior Taylor Fawcett’s first RBI of the game, and extended the lead to 2-0 thanks to an RBI single from Morgan Smith in the third. But RU broke the game open when Fawcett followed that up with a triple to drive home Ryann Orange and Katie Wingert, giving Rutgers a 4-0 lead.

While Iowa did get one back in the bottom of the inning to close the gap 4-1, Vickers remained in control, frustrating the Hawkeyes at the plate. In the game, Vickers struck out five in her seven innings of work, surrendering just three earned runs as Rutgers downed Iowa, 5-3. For Vickers, the win improved her record to 10-6, while Iowa’s Breanna Vasquez took the loss, dropping her record to 16-7. But game two brought different results, as the Hawkeyes struck quickly from the outset, scoring twice in the first and once in the second off Smith, who started the game for Rutgers. Trailing 3-0, the Knights mounted a comeback in the third inning, scoring twice as shortstop Kyleigh Sand and third baseman Payton Lincavage crossed the plate to cut the deficit to 3-2. Rutgers managed to tie the game in the fourth inning when junior Kayla Bock blasted her first home run of the season off Iowa starter Jalen Adams to tie the game, 3-3.

Pitcher Raimy Gamsby replaced Smith in the third inning, but she could not keep the Hawkeyes contained. Iowa broke the game open with a four-run rally in the fifth, effectively putting the contest out of reach, 7-3. It was a rough outing for Gamsby, as the freshman surrendered three earned runs on four hits in just 2.2 innings of work. While RU did manage to scrape up one more run to make the final score 7-4, Gamsby took the loss, lowering her record to 8-8, while Adams improved her record to 7-11 with the Hawkeyes’ win. In preserving the victory, Iowa’s junior reliever Denali Loecker picked up her seventh save of the season. The final game of the series may have been the most exciting, as it featured a back-and-forth battle, with plenty of scoring and drama for the 558 fans in attendance. More than anything else, the story of the game for Rutgers centered on the runners left on base, as RU stranded nine Scarlet Knights on the basepaths. It started with a fruitless first inning, as Rutgers had the bases loaded with one out and failed to push across a run. That led to the bottom of the inning, where, after getting two outs, the Hawkeyes reached Rutgers senior starter Ashley Hitchcock for five runs before they could get the final putout. But as fans have seen this season, the Knights were undeterred, and with two outs in the top of the second, RU struck for four runs on RBI doubles by Smith and Wingert to cut the lead to 5-4. Now trailing by a run, head coach Kristen Butler sent Vickers to the circle to quiet the Hawkeyes’ bats. Vickers was solid, and her pitching allowed the Knights to eventually tie the contest 5-5 in the top of the fourth when Smith doubled home Lincavage. When Wingert then singled, Smith took advantage of an errant throw by Iowa right fielder Nia Carter to cross the plate giving Rutgers a 6-5 lead.

