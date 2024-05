Rutgers Basketball set to bring in two of the top five prospects in the class of 2024, as Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper are the two highest ranked recruits to ever sign with the Scarlet Knights.

Now the two haven't even enrolled in school yet, but that hasn't stopped people from speculating what type of numbers they will put up in their first season on the banks. So we here at The Knight Report decided to take a look at all of the former top five ranked hoops recruits to see what type of numbers they could potentially have in their first season of college basketball.