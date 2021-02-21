Only two Rutgers Football players decided to declare for the NFL Draft after the 2020 season ended a couple of weeks ago. Those two players, defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour and safety Brendon White both joined the Scarlet Knights for the 2020 season after transferring in as graduate transfers.

It is currently unknown as two where these two rank among the 2021 NFL Draft boards, but The Knight Report has decided to reach out to DraftDiamonds.com owner Damond Talbot to learn more about where he thinks each of them could possibly land in the draft and at the next level.

