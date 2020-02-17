In August 2018, three Rutgers University alums in Max Scheiner, Adam Helfgott, and Mike Vorkunov made the decision to start a podcast on Rutgers Athletics and titled it the “RU Screw Podcast.” Fast forward a couple of years and the three have risen in popularity in a similar manner to the sports at Rutgers. “The three of us, along with Danny Breslauer, have been friends since working at WRSU together at Rutgers and have been in a group text talking about Rutgers stuff for years,” Scheiner said. “Danny told us in early 2018 that he and Jon Newman were starting ‘The Scarlet Spotlight’ podcast. Due to Danny and Jon’s connections to the athletic department, we joked that they would be ‘state media’ and we were going to create a ‘podcast for the people.’”

Whether it is talking about Rutgers men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament chances or the fact that Greg Schiano is back on the banks of the old Raritan, the three have a passion for what they do that can only be matched by their tongue-in-cheek humor that is present both on the show and their Twitter feed. “The purpose of the podcast is mainly for the three of us to laugh and have fun around Rutgers sports,” Scheiner said. “I know it probably sounds weird to most sports fans, but I have always found it strange that the default position for fans is to take sports very seriously all of the time, it should always be fun regardless of whether or not your team is winning or losing.”

Ranging from around 800-1,400 downloads per episode, Helfgott believes that one of the things that makes their podcast so special is the authenticity that they approach each segment with. “We wanted to have a podcast that we wanted to do and didn’t have any rules,” Helfgott said. “We weren’t going to be a rah-rah pro-Rutgers podcast, we want to be ourselves which usually entails some comedy, current events, and honest talk about Rutgers sports.” Whether it was nj.com columnist Steve Politi or former player turned motivational speaker Eric LeGrand, the crew have had a litany of guests on their show that range from all over the Rutgers Athletics landscape. “It’s been a mix of journalists, broadcasters, random internet friends, and former players/coaches who have a connection to Rutgers,” Helfgott said. “I think my favorite guest was Jamaal Westerman with Savon Huggins a close second. Both were in person which makes it easier to connect with a guest and loosen them up.” When it comes to a dream guest, Helfgott would enjoy getting to sit down and speak to some of the most prominent names in college basketball in Dick Vitale and Jay Bilas. “I think Dick Vitale would be a fun guest for us, especially with his connection to Rutgers,” Helfgott said. “Jay Bilas is also high on my list.”



When it comes to their favorite part of the podcast, an aspect that the three enjoy is coming up with various parody songs, one of which includes their most recent song “Return of the RAC” which has garnered over 16,000 views on Twitter. “The songs that we have created this past year,” Helfgott said in regards to his favorite part of doing the podcast. “They’re so absurd and funny and people really seem to like them.” While the podcast does not have a set schedule when releasing new episodes, the three try to stay as up-to-date with everything going on with Rutgers Athletics as possible. “We are way too disorganized and busy with work to have any kind of set schedule,” Scheiner said. “Typically, every week during football season and every other week outside of football season. With the success of the men’s basketball team this season we’re going to try and put out an episode every week until the end of the season.”

