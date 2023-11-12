Columbia’s Shira Cohen fired home a loose ball in front of the Rutgers goal with just 1:37 remaining to lift the Lions past the Scarlet Knights, 2-1, in their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. Before 1,213 spectators at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium, the Scarlet Knights came out with a high-velocity attack in their first-round match against No. 8 seed Columbia. No doubt, part of their high energy came from having two weeks of rest following their early departure from the Big Ten Tournament, but also thanks to the return of three key players to their line-up. Captain Becci Fluchel, who has been in and out of the line-up this season for the Scarlet Knights, provided a defensive lift for RU against the high-powered Columbia offense, along with returning forward Gia Girman. Girman, who suffered a serious ankle injury against Michigan State on Oct. 15, was clearly operating in a lower gear during the cool afternoon. While her presence provided a temporary emotional lift for the Knights, her play was limited to just eight minutes. The big boost for Rutgers was the return of Captain Emma Misal, who had only seen action in nine games this season. But with just under 18 minutes left in the first half, Misal returned to the pitch and managed to register a shot in her brief playing time during the game's first half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40NCYjMzk7IHwgRW1tYSBtaXNzZWQgdXMgYW5kIHdlIG1pc3NlZCBF bW1hLiBMb29rIGF0IHRoaXMgbG9vayE8YnI+PGJyPlJ1dGdlcnMgMDowIENv bHVtYmlhIDxicj5pbiB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9OQ0FBU29jY2VyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOQ0FBU29jY2Vy PC9hPiBUb3VybmFtZW50ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvRm9yZXZlclJ1dGdlcnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGb3JldmVyUnV0Z2VyczwvYT7wn6e5PGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvUlU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb1JVPC9hPiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL3p3WHpTdTRHN2wiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96d1h6U3U0 RzdsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJVVEdFUlMgV09NRU7igJlTIFNPQ0NFUiAo QFJVV1NvY2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SVVdT b2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjM3NjE4OTc5NjE0MTA2MzU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Rutgers controlled the tempo in the first period, with the majority of play occurring in Columbia’s defensive end of the pitch. As a result of their efforts, Rutgers outshot Columbia 9-3 in the first half, and that pressure limited Columbia's offensive chances. Whenever the Lions did make their way into the Knights’ end, the RU defense quickly swarmed to the ball to choke off any chances, with goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer anchoring the net.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaXYgaXMgT04gaXQg8J+RgDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9OQ0FBU29jY2VyP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkNBQVNvY2NlcjwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JVV1NvY2Nlcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AUlVXU29jY2VyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUUlkNWpE TTFRMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FJZDVqRE0xUTE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTkNBQSBTb2NjZXIgKEBOQ0FBU29jY2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DQUFTb2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjM3NTgzMTAyNjI3 OTI2NTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Yet, despite all these seemingly good omens for Rutgers, the first half ended with the match level at 0-0, and the missed opportunities in the first half would soon come back to haunt the Scarlet Knights. As soon as the second period began, RU began their attack again, led in the early minutes by the ball-control skills of midfielder Kylie Daigle and forward Allison Lowrey, along with the electrifying efforts of junior Riley Tiernan. Time and time again, Columbia was able to stave off the pressure by Rutgers, which not only served to increase the anxiety of RU fans, but feed the frustration of the Scarlet Knights. But that’s when the third Rutgers Captain made her presence known. Allison Lynch, who during this game became the all-time minutes leader for a position player in Rutgers history, provided the offensive spark the Knights needed. An extraordinary effort by Lowrey to keep possession of the ball along the near sideline was eclipsed only by her no-look pass to Lynch. Picking up the ball deep on the right flank, Lynch burned down the pitch, chased closely by Columbia’s defense. Lynch then provided a crossing pass to Ashley Baran, and the talented freshman was able to settle the ball and fire it into the net to give RU the 1-0 lead at 65:02.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgcm9va2llIHJvcGVzIG9uZSB0byBnaXZlIHVzIHRoZSBsZWFk IGluIHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DQUFTb2Nj ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5jYWFzb2NjZXI8L2E+IHRvdXJu YW1lbnQhIFdlbGNvbWUgdG8gdGhlIGRhbmNlLCBBc2hsZXkgQmFyYW4hPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0ZvcmV2ZXJSdXRn ZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRm9yZXZl clJ1dGdlcnM8L2E+8J+nuTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Hb1JVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR29SVTwvYT4hIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PR2FyOXBxU3dr Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT0dhcjlwcVN3azwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBS VVRHRVJTIFdPTUVO4oCZUyBTT0NDRVIgKEBSVVdTb2NjZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUlVXU29jY2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIzNzcz MDQxODYyMTk3NTQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEy LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

However, while it looked like things were lining up for Rutgers on this day, it would not hold up. A controversial take-down foul by Tiernan provided the Lions with a golden chance to tie the game with a free kick. Columbia capitalized on the opportunity when senior Kat Jordan headed the ball into the RU goal past Bodmer at 78:45 to draw the game level once again at 1-1. With just over 11 minutes to play, the tying goal provided the Lions with renewed vigor, and they clearly took over the match at that point. Just 10 minutes later, Columbia lightning struck a second time, when Bodmer could not handle a sharp angle shot by Jordan in front of the RU net. With the ball bouncing free in front of the goal, it opened a window for Cohen to fire in the eventual game winner as she fell backwards to the turf at 88:23, giving the Lions a 2-1 advantage.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TSElSQSBDT0hFTuKAvO+4jyBDT0xVTUJJQSBUQUtFUyBUSEUgTEVB ROKAvO+4jzxicj48YnI+8J+TuiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNEtV aVBoT09pUyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRLVWlQaE9PaVM8L2E+PGJyPvCfk4og PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JDRmtKaGNDeUoiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9yQ0ZrSmhjQ3lKPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9Sb2FyTGlvblJvYXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNSb2FyTGlvblJvYXI8L2E+IPCfpoHimr3vuI8gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DQUFTb2NjZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5DQUFTb2NjZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9hSTdxeDZJakhsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYUk3cXg2SWpIbDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2x1bWJpYSBXb21lbuKAmXMgU29jY2VyIChAQ1VM aW9uc1dTT0MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1VMaW9u c1dTT0Mvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjM3Nzk0OTA0OTEyODU5Mjc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==