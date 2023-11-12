Late Goals Boost Columbia Past RU in NCAA Tournament
Columbia’s Shira Cohen fired home a loose ball in front of the Rutgers goal with just 1:37 remaining to lift the Lions past the Scarlet Knights, 2-1, in their first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament.
Before 1,213 spectators at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium, the Scarlet Knights came out with a high-velocity attack in their first-round match against No. 8 seed Columbia. No doubt, part of their high energy came from having two weeks of rest following their early departure from the Big Ten Tournament, but also thanks to the return of three key players to their line-up.
Captain Becci Fluchel, who has been in and out of the line-up this season for the Scarlet Knights, provided a defensive lift for RU against the high-powered Columbia offense, along with returning forward Gia Girman. Girman, who suffered a serious ankle injury against Michigan State on Oct. 15, was clearly operating in a lower gear during the cool afternoon. While her presence provided a temporary emotional lift for the Knights, her play was limited to just eight minutes.
The big boost for Rutgers was the return of Captain Emma Misal, who had only seen action in nine games this season. But with just under 18 minutes left in the first half, Misal returned to the pitch and managed to register a shot in her brief playing time during the game's first half.
Rutgers controlled the tempo in the first period, with the majority of play occurring in Columbia’s defensive end of the pitch. As a result of their efforts, Rutgers outshot Columbia 9-3 in the first half, and that pressure limited Columbia's offensive chances. Whenever the Lions did make their way into the Knights’ end, the RU defense quickly swarmed to the ball to choke off any chances, with goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer anchoring the net.
Yet, despite all these seemingly good omens for Rutgers, the first half ended with the match level at 0-0, and the missed opportunities in the first half would soon come back to haunt the Scarlet Knights.
As soon as the second period began, RU began their attack again, led in the early minutes by the ball-control skills of midfielder Kylie Daigle and forward Allison Lowrey, along with the electrifying efforts of junior Riley Tiernan.
Time and time again, Columbia was able to stave off the pressure by Rutgers, which not only served to increase the anxiety of RU fans, but feed the frustration of the Scarlet Knights.
But that’s when the third Rutgers Captain made her presence known. Allison Lynch, who during this game became the all-time minutes leader for a position player in Rutgers history, provided the offensive spark the Knights needed.
An extraordinary effort by Lowrey to keep possession of the ball along the near sideline was eclipsed only by her no-look pass to Lynch. Picking up the ball deep on the right flank, Lynch burned down the pitch, chased closely by Columbia’s defense. Lynch then provided a crossing pass to Ashley Baran, and the talented freshman was able to settle the ball and fire it into the net to give RU the 1-0 lead at 65:02.
However, while it looked like things were lining up for Rutgers on this day, it would not hold up.
A controversial take-down foul by Tiernan provided the Lions with a golden chance to tie the game with a free kick. Columbia capitalized on the opportunity when senior Kat Jordan headed the ball into the RU goal past Bodmer at 78:45 to draw the game level once again at 1-1. With just over 11 minutes to play, the tying goal provided the Lions with renewed vigor, and they clearly took over the match at that point.
Just 10 minutes later, Columbia lightning struck a second time, when Bodmer could not handle a sharp angle shot by Jordan in front of the RU net. With the ball bouncing free in front of the goal, it opened a window for Cohen to fire in the eventual game winner as she fell backwards to the turf at 88:23, giving the Lions a 2-1 advantage.
That goal sounded the death-knell to the Scarlet Knights’ troubled season. For Rutgers, it was a script that they had become all-to-familiar with in 2023, as late goals again erased an otherwise solid defensive effort.
With their 2-1 victory, Columbia will next move on to play Clemson in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, while the Knights’ season comes to an abrupt end for the second time in the last two years.
The Scarlet Knights will look to re-load for 2024 with incoming freshmen Gianna Delgado, Charlotte Garcia, Claire Hammill, Gabriella Miller, Charlotte Mills, Riley Morris, Madelyn O’Neill, Mikayla Mandleur and Shaela Bradley. However, the sting of this season is still too fresh for Rutgers fans to think that far ahead, and the renewed hope of a thirteenth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament seems a long way off.