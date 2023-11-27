“It’s just a credit to the guys up front because we set a goal to succeed in the run game and I think that’s a testament to the commitment we have,” Monangai said. “It’s an individual stat but it’s not something I do individually, it’s a testament to the guys who allow me to do it.”

Kyle Monangai made history on Saturday afternoon when he became the first 1,000-yard rusher for Rutgers since Jawan Jamison in 2012 (1,075) and the eighth player in program history to do so.

Monangai recorded 20 carries for 118 yards to finish the regular season as the Big Ten’s leading rusher with 1,099 yards, beating out Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen by 115 yards.

“My main goal was to be a big part in trying to help the offense succeed,” he continued. “I knew we were going to be a run-first offense, which puts a heavy burden on the running back room, so we all said we have to contribute as much as we can to this offense.”

Despite ending the regular season on a four-game losing streak and a 42-24 loss to Maryland, Monangai is thankful his team will get to play one more game as it reached bowl eligibility for the first time since 2012.

“We set out to be 1-0 every week but we weren’t able to get it done in the end,” he said. “It definitely stings a little bit but thankfully we’re blessed to have another opportunity to play football again as a team in the bowl game.”

Monangai also explained that, despite the losing streak, the team showed a lot over the course of the season by reaching the six-win benchmark.

“I wouldn’t say it takes away, it’s definitely disappointing and not the way you want to end the season,” he said. “But I think we came a long way to get to six wins, it’s hard to do in this league.”

In addition, while Monangai’s play has possibly garnered some NFL consideration, the Roseland native explained he is not thinking about that right now and will likely suit up in the team’s bowl game.

“It’s still a decision but I’m sure I will,” he said. “I’ve been waiting to play in a bowl game forever so to pass up on the opportunity would be kind of crazy.”

Monangai also discussed what will go into his decision between entering the NFL draft or returning to the banks for another season.

“It’s in the air but I haven’t made any final decisions on it,” he said. “I gotta talk to coach Schiano and my family but I haven’t given it too much thought."