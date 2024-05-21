With the WNBA season a week underway, three former Rutgers players started the 2024 season in the league. That figure is down from five players in 2023, as Arella Guirantes was waived after nine games with the Seattle Storm, and Epiphanny Prince announced her retirement after a standout 14-year career. Kassondra Brown, the lone representative of the Scarlet Knights' 2023-24 team to play in the professional ranks, signed with CB Santos del Potosi in San Luis Potosí City in Mexico, a professional team that plays in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional. Here's a look at where all three former Rutgers players in the WNBA stand with the 2024 season in full swing.

Erica Wheeler - Indiana Fever

Photo via Indiana Fever (Photo via Indiana Fever)

Wheeler's rise to becoming an experienced veteran leader in the WNBA is an example of a classic underdog story. The Miami native joined Rutgers and former head coach C. Vivian Stringer in 2009 and slowly grew her role, finishing with over 1,000 points for her career and helping the Scarlet Knights make three NCAA Tournaments. After a senior season dealing with the sudden loss of her mother, Wheeler went undrafted in 2013 and played internationally for two years. She earned a tryout with the Atlanta Dream in 2015, and the rest is history. Wheeler has blossomed into a savvy veteran leader, including winning the 2019 All-Star MVP, becoming the first undrafted player in WNBA history to do so. Often lauded for her demeanor on and off the court, Wheeler enters her sixth season with the Indiana Fever across two stints, and now will play alongside 2024 No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark in the Fever backcourt. Wheeler has embraced her role as a leader to the young phenom, taking in Clark with open arms and acting as an older sister. While the Fever have yet to win a game in the Clark era, Wheeler is the exact veteran leader head coach Christie Sides wants for the future of the league. Through three games, she is averaging 4.5ppg, 2rpg, and 2.8apg for a young and rebuilding Indiana squad.

Kahleah Copper - Phoenix Mercury

Ian Maule/AP (Ian Maule/AP)

Copper dons a new uniform in the 2024 season after a shocking blockbuster trade from the Chicago Sky as a franchise reset. Copper had spent the previous seven seasons in the Windy City, including winning a championship and earning Finals MVP honors in 2021. She was traded to Phoenix alongside forward Morgan Bertsch for a haul including forwards Michaela Onyenwere and Brianna Turner, a 2025 second-round pick, 2026 first-round pick and 2026 second-round pick swap, and the No. 3 overall pick in 2024 that turned into center Kamilla Cardoso from South Carolina. The Scarlet Knights' third all-time leading scorer has grown into a rising star in the WNBA, becoming an All-Star in each of the last three seasons and setting a career high with 18.7ppg in 2023. Her tenure with the Mercury is already off to a blistering start, ranking second in the WNBA with 28.5ppg as well as scoring a career-high 38 on the way to the Mercury's first win of the season over the Dream on Saturday. Copper also gave back to her alma mater during the offseason, joining Rutgers' coaching staff in November as the Director of Athletic Culture & Professional Development. Whle the Mercury also had a down year in 2023, Copper's ascension to one of the faces of the WNBA gives the franchise a blue-chip piece to bank on.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton - New York Liberty

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In her eight-year WNBA career, Laney-Hamilton has bounced around playing for five different teams. She seems to have found a stable home in the tri-state area, as she enters her fourth year with the Liberty. Always a strong defender, she truly began to find her own footing as a rising star in the 2020 COVID year, winning the WNBA's Most Improved Player with the Dream after the league played its entire season on the campus of IMG Academy, nicknamed the "Wubble". After signing with the Liberty in 2021, she was named an All-Star for the first time and has been a key piece for a franchise with championship expectations. In 2023, she finished third on the team with 12.8ppg playing alongside stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, en route to a 32-8 regular season record and WNBA Finals appearance, where they lost in four games to the Las Vegas Aces. The Liberty are already off to another strong 3-0 start in 2024, with Laney once again ranking third in scoring behind Stewart and Jonquel Jones. New York is once again the favorite to win the Eastern Conference and trail only the Aces in betting odds to win the championship, and with veteran leaders like Laney-Hamilton there is plenty of belief the Liberty can be the last team standing hoisting the championship trophy, especially after winning the Commissioner's Cup in 2023.