Khayri Banton 'loves the atmosphere' at Rutgers
A player who burst onto the scene in a quick way this summer was Newark (N.J.) West Side 2021 linebacker Khayri Banton, who first flashed among his peers at the Future Phenom Showcase in Brooklyn this past summer.
Banton soon landed offers from Rutgers and Virginia Tech shortly after that, and is a player that has and will firmly be on the Scarlet Knights' radar moving forward.
RU had a chance to impress the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder while he was on campus Saturday for the team's game against Boston College. While the game didn't go as planned for the home team, it was still a successful visit with a top in-state junior.
