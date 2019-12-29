Fans, alumni and donors alike were very excited when Rutgers University announced that they would be bringing Greg Schiano back as the head football coach. However it’s hard to argue that anyone was more excited than former Scarlet Knight great Khaseem Greene.

“Hyped is an understatement,” Greene told TKR. “I feel the adrenaline rushing like I used to when I was playing for Rutgers.”

Greene is so excited about Schiano’s return to the banks that he has a quick message for recruits who may be considering playing for Schiano.

”Schiano a hard nosed tough, but very loving guy,” said Grenne. “He’s going to give you every ounce of him and expect nothing less from you day in and day out. If it was a New Jersey recruit I’d give you two quick reasons to stay home, Rutgers will win a Big Ten championship one day soon and we will be apart of the playoffs. I believe that whole heatedly and he’s proven once before that he can get us to that level.

“Secondly everyone loves and wants to be a hero. What better way to be a hero than to be apart of the second coming / rebuilding of Rutgers. Big things are happening so why not be apart of them now.”

Although coach Schiano has technically only made two hires for his coaching staff so far, one of them was one that Khaseem Greene was hoping to see.

“The only guy I wanted to see with Schiano is already with him and that’s Fran Brown,” he said. “I love his football resume and love him as a coach. Most importantly off the field he’s a great guy. He’s a Jersey tough guy from down in Camden who has all the tools. He’ll will be a hell of a headCoach one day and I’m sure that day will come soon. That’s just the type of leader he is.”

Now with Schiano back at the helm, Greene plans on spending just about all his Saturday’s in the Fall down at SHI Stadium to check in on the Scarlet Knights football team.

“I’ll absolutely be back on campus soon,” Greene stated. “I’ll probably be at every home game this year. For me it feels like home again.”