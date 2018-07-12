Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-12 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Key RFootball juniors to keep an eye on in the upcoming 2018 season

P2hxts5iqupadicpygwl
GettyImages
Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport.net
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

When you start talking about juniors and redshirt juniors on a college football team, they’re the players who have gone through a high-level strength and condition for program for three or four yea...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}