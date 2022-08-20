CB Kessawn Abraham aiming to be more of a leader this season

“Just coming out here and focusing on the little things,” Abraham said. “We talk about it all the time every day, we don’t focus on the future or the past but we’re in the moment. I feel like that’s been one of the main things that have helped me get to this point where I am today.”

Kessawn Abraham enters the 2022 season with Rutgers football coming off a 2021 campaign where he was named a First Team All-Big Ten selection by Pro Football Focus. He was also voted as the team’s defensive MVP. Despite the accolades, he knows what it will take to improve upon last season’s performance.

Whether it is returnees Aron Cruickshank and Shameen Jones or new faces Taj Harris and Sean Ryan, the Brooklyn native feels each receiver gives him a distinct look that will only serve himself and the rest of the Scarlet Knights’ defensive backs well down the line.

“I feel like all the guys have their own way of giving me different looks,” Abraham continued. “I get a great look from each and every one of the guys and I feel like that’s best for not only myself but the rest of the guys in the DB room. It all starts at the line of scrimmage, the guys around me push me as well so without them I feel like I wouldn’t be here too.”

Abraham is also coming off a career year where he played in all 13 games for the Scarlet Knights with 12 starts at cornerback and totaled 44 tackles with three for loss and made nine pass breakups.

Now a fifth-year senior, Abraham finds hims elf taking on more of a guiding role for a backfield the Scarlet Knights feel will be one of the team’s strengths.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment to that leadership role,” he said. “It’s been great for me to lead the guys, all the other guys just feed off each other. This has definitely been one of the more competitive camps, you have a talented group on both sides of the ball.”

Rutgers will kick off its season on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Boston College at noon at BC Alumni Stadium.