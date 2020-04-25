Former Rutgers offensive tackle Kamaal Seymour has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. The former three-star prospect out of Brooklyn, New York appeared in 46 games over his five seasons at Rutgers and started at right tackle for the past 36 games.

Seymour was a member of an offensive line unit that only allowed 1.5 sacks per game in 2017 and 1.33 sacks per game in 2018, which was good enough to be ranked the 19th best the country that year. Along with all of that, Seymour was the recipient of the David Bender trophy, naming him the team's best offensive lineman this past season.

TKR EVALUATION:

Right away when watching Seymour, you can tell he possesses good fundamentals, a strong base and an ability to stay balanced in pass blocking at the tackle position. Overall he is fundamentally sound and has some good hand placement helping to control his opponents in the run game. When moving laterally Seymour does a nice job of playing with a strong base, this allows him to have the proper leverage and power in the run/pass blocking game.

As a pass blocker, Seymour is light on his feet and manages to stay very balanced while being able to stay in front of quick edge rushers. He has a good first stab and kick step keeping his shoulders squared to the line of scrimmage to protect his quarterback.

When looking at Seymour’s weaknesses, he has a tendency to play with high pad level and lunge at defenders from time to time. Overall, Seymour was a solid offensive lineman for Rutgers from 2016-2019 and has the capability to play in the NFL.

Stay tuned for more on Seymour and other new NFL Knights right here on The Knight Report!